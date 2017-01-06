The 10 Best Jobs in America

When you were a kid, you may have dreamed of becoming an astronaut, a firefighter or President of the United States. Well, none of those occupations are among CNN’s list of the top 10 jobs in America for 2017, which are:
- Mobile app developer
- Risk management director
- Landman
- Product analyst
- Information assurance analyst
- Quality assurance coordinator
- Clinical applications specialist
- Hospital administrator
- Database analyst
- Finance & administration director
