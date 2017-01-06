The 10 Best Jobs in America

January 6, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Career, Jobs, working

When you were a kid, you may have dreamed of becoming an astronaut, a firefighter or President of the United States. Well, none of those occupations are among CNN’s list of the top 10 jobs in America for 2017, which are:

  1. Mobile app developer
  2. Risk management director
  3. Landman
  4. Product analyst
  5. Information assurance analyst
  6. Quality assurance coordinator
  7. Clinical applications specialist
  8. Hospital administrator
  9. Database analyst
  10. Finance & administration director

