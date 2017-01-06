Thanks 2016: Gas Prices Will Continue To Climb In 2017

January 6, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: 2017, gas prices, money, transportation, Travel

For those who’ve been getting used to lighter gas prices than usual in recent times, well, I’m sorry. The current rise in price per gallon is not only here to stay, but it’s only getting worse.

Gasbuddy.com says that gas prices are going to continue to climb in 2017 as they did at the end of 2016, and they’ll be the highest across the nation since 2014. The average is currently $2.13/gallon and it’s expected to jump to $2.49/gallon. Gas prices are currently $0.35 more per gallon now than they were last year.

“If motorists made a resolution to pay less in 2017, they either broke it already or aren’t planning on driving for a while,” Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, wrote.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live