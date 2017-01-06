LIST: Leonardo & Kate Top The 50 Best Movie Kisses of All Time

Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio locking lips on the deck of the ship in “Titanic” tops a poll of the 50 Best Movie Kisses of All Time.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Leo and Kate in “Titanic”

2. The spaghetti kiss at the restaurant in “Lady and the Tramp”

3. Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore in “Ghost”, just before Swayze “crosses over”

4. Richard Gere and Julia Roberts on the fire escape in “Pretty Woman”

5. Swayze and Jennifer Grey at the end of “Dirty Dancing”

6. Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth in the snow in “Bridget Jones’s Diary”

7. Kirsten Dunst kissing an upside-down Toby Maguire in “Spider-Man”

8. Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard in the rain at the end of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

9. Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable in “Gone With the Wind”

10. Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in “The Empire Strikes Back”

Click Here to get the full Top-50 list.