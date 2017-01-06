Trish’s Dishes: My Go-To Stew Recipe

I’ve tried a lot of recipes for stew and I always go back to this one. I think I found it in Southern Living years and years ago. So long ago I can’t find it on their site anymore. I know it looks like a lot but the only thing that really takes time is chopping the veggies and of course the simmering on the stove. Don’t let the list intimidate you, it’s easy!! It’s perfect for a lazy Saturday or Sunday and it makes your house smell amazing. Let me know what you think if you try it! (If you want an easier one that you can just throw everything in the crock pot and forget about it, click here.)

2 lbs of stew meat or 1 (2 3/4lb chuck roast)

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 cups water

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon garlic salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

2 bay leaves

4 carrots

2 stalks celery

4 medium-size red potatoes

3 small onions

2 green peppers

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons water

If you’re using a roast, trim the fat and cut into 1-inch cubes. I just use stew meat. Place cubes and 1/4 cup flour in a plastic bag and shake to coat. Pour oil into a large pot or Dutch oven. Place over medium-high heat until hot. Add beef, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned. Add 4 cups water and next 6 ingredients; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 2 hours or until tender.

Cut carrots and celery into 2-inch lengths. Peel potatoes; cut potatoes and onions into eighths. Cut green peppers into 1-inch pieces. Add carrots, celery, potatoes, onions and green peppers to beef; cover and simmer 30 minutes or until veggies are tender.

Combine 3 tablespoons flour and 3 tablespoons water, stirring well; stir into stew. Bring t a boil; boil, stirring constantly until thickened and bubbly.

