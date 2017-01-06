Bowie’s Son Helping Find Home For Dog Named After His Dad

January 6, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Adopt, animal shelters, Bowie, Dogs

There are many advocates and organizations helping homeless animals find homes, but one special pup got the attention of David Bowie’s son, and for a very specific reason.

According to Mashable, the dog is a 3-year-old lurcher — a type of dog that’s a cross between a sighthound like a Greyhound and a terrier — and has one blue eye and one brown.

Duncan Jones, David Bowie’s son, tweeted a picture of the dog that is named after his father because of their different colored eyes.

According to one report, Bowie’s eye color was from a condition called heterochromia, a condition that causes a person to have two different iris colors. It’s hereditary and usually harmless.

The dog is currently living in the UK at a shelter, but is up for adoption. For more information click here. 

 

