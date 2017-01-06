Bowie’s Son Helping Find Home For Dog Named After His Dad

There are many advocates and organizations helping homeless animals find homes, but one special pup got the attention of David Bowie’s son, and for a very specific reason.

According to Mashable, the dog is a 3-year-old lurcher — a type of dog that’s a cross between a sighthound like a Greyhound and a terrier — and has one blue eye and one brown.

Duncan Jones, David Bowie’s son, tweeted a picture of the dog that is named after his father because of their different colored eyes.

Hoping someone near that dog might be able to help him find a home. One of those weird ones that got to me. 😥 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 5, 2017

According to one report, Bowie’s eye color was from a condition called heterochromia, a condition that causes a person to have two different iris colors. It’s hereditary and usually harmless.

This is my little sisters dog, Max. Lovely little fellah! pic.twitter.com/LKZve4rsKe — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 5, 2017

The dog is currently living in the UK at a shelter, but is up for adoption. For more information click here.