2017 Hottest Food Trends

Every year, the restaurant consulting group Baum + Whiteman releases predictions of upcoming food trends. Largely based on what’s been gaining traction in bigger markets, the list indicates what we should expect to see in restaurants, groceries, and at home.

Vegetables: Long relegated to the “sides” portion of menus, vegetables are projected to take a bigger chunk of entree sections thanks to the success of vegetable-centric restaurants. Though there’s no one “it vegetable” projected for 2017, kale is seeing a decrease in popularity, while sea vegetables are getting more popular.

Fake meat: B+W project the continuing arrival of more and more fake meats. Many substitutes for animal meat are becoming plant-based, yet almost all fake meats are crazily overprocessed.

Weird ice cream: Projections include the spread of “freakshakes” (over-the-top combos of ice cream, candies, cookies and other treats), ice cream roll-ups, and ice creams made with vegetables such as sweet corn, avocados and beets.

Home eating: Trends are noted in the increase in delivery-only restaurants operating out of commercial kitchens, and “foodsharing,” whereby an app links home cooks to hungry people for meal delivery, or diners find seats at others’ tables in the spirit of Airbnb. Meal-kit delivery services will continue to be strong.

For the full list from Baum + Whiteman click here!