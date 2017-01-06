10 Things You Should Never Apologize For

Meeting people’s expectations can be an exhausting feat to tackle, especially when it means apologizing for who you truly are. With that in mind, Huffington Post has compiled a list, courtesy of its readers, of 10 things nobody should ever apologize for doing. Here they are:
- Protecting people.
- Making choices that honor your needs.
- Having a unique personality.
- Cutting out toxic individuals.
- Expressing an opinion.
- Enjoying your fabulous reflection in the mirror.
- Living life on your own terms.
- Loving who you love.
- Felling any emotion deeply.
- Indulging in the finer things of life.
