A no-kill animal shelter in Atlanta called Furkids posted an ad on YouTube last month that just started going viral.

It starts out like a bad infomercial, and the guy in it basically acts like a used car salesman for cats and dogs.

Then he does a terrible cover of “Angel” by Sarah McLachlan at the end. ┬áIt was so popular, it became the number one trending video on YouTube yesterday.

I think it’s…OK, how about you?

