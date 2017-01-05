The Menendez Brothers Speak For First Time in 20 Years

There are certain stories I cannot get enough of and watch anything that has to do with them….like O.J. Simpson, JonBenet Ramsey and the Menendez brothers. Can you believe it’s been almost 30 years? Lyle Menendez opens about murdering his parents in 1989 along with brother Eric in a documentary special airing tonight on ABC. “I am the kid that did kill his parents, and no river of tears has changed that and no amount of regret has changed it,” Lyle says in a phone interview from prison that will air as part of Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers. They’ve been in prison for 27 years and haven’t talked about it for 20 years. E! notes that the interview marks the first time either Menendez brother has spoken about the killings since they did a Barbara Walters interview shortly after they were convicted in 1996. It’s on for two-hours tonight starting at 8pm.