Macy’s Will Cut More Than 10,000 Jobs & Close 68 Stores

Macy’s announced Wednesday that it will cut more than 10,000 jobs and close 68 stores as part of a plan to slash costs by more than half a billion dollars this year. The company, which is America’s largest department store chain, had a disappointing holiday sales season that saw lackluster sales of luxury items like watches and purses. “We continue to experience declining traffic in our stores where the majority of our business is still transacted,” said Chief Executive Officer Terry Lundgren in a statement. He added that the company’s strategies “continue to evolve based on the changes in our customers’ shopping behaviors, including a focus on buy online, pickup in store and mobile-enabled shopping.”

Click here to read more!