LIST: The 20 “Snootiest” College Lacrosse Names of 2016

For some reason, this cracked us up all morning long.
I think it’s safe to say that Lacrosse is a sport that isn’t exactly known for its socioeconomic diversity. In fact, it rivals golf for the title of most privileged sport–with highfalutin player names to match.
To this end, Inside Lacrosse recently compiled the following list of the 20 snootiest college lacrosse names of 2017.
These are classic, enjoy!
Men’s
  1. Shackleford Stanwick, Jr., Johns Hopkins
  2. Keyveat Postell, Fr. Penn
  3. Bear Altemus, Sr., Princeton
  4. IV Stucker, Jr., Roanoke
  5. Brickman House, Sr., Utica
  6. Griffin Woodfinlevine, Sr., Montclair State
  7. Sky Dupree, Fr., North Greenville
  8. Coy Broderick, So., Hanover
  9. Braylen Sampson, Jr., Byrant
  10. Fitzhugh Lee, So., Air Force
Women’s
  1. Besser Dyson, Sr., Virginia
  2. Loring Gearhardt, Jr., Johns Hopkins
  3. Posey Valis, Sr., Virginia
  4. Cecilia Biagini, Fr., Notre Dame
  5. Sinead Brierley, So., St. Joseph’s
  6. Harlowe Steele, So., San Diego State
  7. Glade Nugent, Sr., USC
  8. Hudson Roarick, So., Presbyterian
  9. Wyatt Whitley, Sr., Virginia
  10. Winnie Brandfield-Harvey, Fr., Princeton

 

