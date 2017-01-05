LIST: The 20 “Snootiest” College Lacrosse Names of 2016

For some reason, this cracked us up all morning long.

I think it’s safe to say that Lacrosse is a sport that isn’t exactly known for its socioeconomic diversity. In fact, it rivals golf for the title of most privileged sport–with highfalutin player names to match.

To this end, Inside Lacrosse recently compiled the following list of the 20 snootiest college lacrosse names of 2017.

These are classic, enjoy!

Men’s Shackleford Stanwick, Jr., Johns Hopkins Keyveat Postell, Fr. Penn Bear Altemus, Sr., Princeton IV Stucker, Jr., Roanoke Brickman House, Sr., Utica Griffin Woodfinlevine, Sr., Montclair State Sky Dupree, Fr., North Greenville Coy Broderick, So., Hanover Braylen Sampson, Jr., Byrant Fitzhugh Lee, So., Air Force Women’s Besser Dyson, Sr., Virginia Loring Gearhardt, Jr., Johns Hopkins Posey Valis, Sr., Virginia Cecilia Biagini, Fr., Notre Dame Sinead Brierley, So., St. Joseph’s Harlowe Steele, So., San Diego State Glade Nugent, Sr., USC Hudson Roarick, So., Presbyterian Wyatt Whitley, Sr., Virginia Winnie Brandfield-Harvey, Fr., Princeton

