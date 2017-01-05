Ellen DeGeneres’ Touching Tribute to Carrie Fisher

ICYMI: Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her friend Carrie Fisher on Wednesday with a montage of the late actress’ appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the clip, Ellen said of Fisher, “I loved when she was here. She made me laugh so hard. She was smart. She was funny. She was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her.” Footage from the montage included Ellen and Fisher putting on Princess Leia-inspired earmuffs and peddling Star Wars tickets on a Los Angeles street corner and Fisher explaining what it was like to live next to her mother Debbie Reynolds.