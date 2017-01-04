Trish’s Trash: Janet Jackson Welcomes a Baby Boy

Janet Jackson welcomed her first child, a son, on Tuesday. “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for Jackson confirmed to People on Tuesday. “Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” The 50-year-old singer, who married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012, confirmed she was pregnant in May when she postponed the second leg of her Unbreakable World Tour. She also exclusively debuted her baby bump on the cover of People in October.

Her pregnancy announcement: