The 10 Worst Jobs You Could Have Had in 2016

Having a job is, generally, a good thing. It means that you can go for nice dinners with your friends, pay for basic shelter in a building with a roof, and buy some prosciutto on payday. But there are some bad jobs. Specifically, ten very bad jobs.

Basing their survey on four main criteria, careercast.com ranked 200 jobs based on environment, stress, income, and outlook. They then developed an overall ranking based on those criteria and put together a list of the worst jobs that you could possibly have had in 2016:

10. Firefighter

9. Taxi Driver

8. Advertising sales

7. Retail sales

6. Pest control

5. Enlisted military

4. DJ

3. Broadcaster

2. Logger

1. Newspaper reporter

If you do happen to be a newspaper reporter or a logger who needs a bit of side cash, then here are seven tricks to save a little more money so you can take that vacation you’ve been dreaming of and escape for a little bit.

You’re welcome.