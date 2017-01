Animal Planet has revealed the lineup for its 2017 Puppy Bowl, which includes three adoptable special-needs dogs sure to melt your football-loving heart. The players include a deaf dog named Doobert and a three-legged pooch named Lucky who’s already amassed a huge following on Twitter.

THERES GOING TO BE A THREE LEGGED DOG IN THE PUPPY BOWL THIS YEAR AND IM GOING TO CRY pic.twitter.com/rycQYKZ1LE — RTJnix (@ranchvape) January 3, 2017

The 13th annual Puppy Bowl will air on February 5, a.k.a. Super Bowl Sunday, although the canine contest was taped back in October at a studio in Manhattan. Check out the complete lineup here.