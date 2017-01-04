Mariah Carey Talks Being ‘Mortified’ During NYE Performance

By Amanda Wicks

Mariah Carey may have taken her disastrous performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in stride by cheekily tweeting about it the next morning, but questions are still circulating about whose to blame. Both sides—Carey’s camp and Dick Clark Productions—blame the other.

In her first interview since that performance, Carey spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the six minutes that ruined her New Year’s Eve. Having worked with the show and its namesake before, she claimed if Clark were still involved the night wouldn’t have unfolded the way it did. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time,” she said.

But even if the entire experience left a sour taste in her mouth, she’s not going to let it get in the way of any future live performances. “It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future,” she said. “But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”