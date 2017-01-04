LISTEN: Would You “Have a Bit of Crumpet” With a Guy Wearing Socks and Sandals?

Your terrible fashion decisions may be having more of a negative effect on your love life than you EVER realized.

Buzzfeed just ran a survey where they asked women if they’d “Have a crumpet” with a guy after a good date if he was wearing certain unfashionable items. Here’s what they found . . .

1. Jeans with all sorts of patterns and designs on the pockets . . . 94% of women say they would NOT get-it-on with him.

2. A Polo shirt with the collar popped . . . 88% say no.

3. Those five-toed workout shoes . . . 86% say no.

4. Socks with sandals . . . 82% say no.

5. A fedora . . . 72% say no.

6. Tons of jewelry . . . 73% say no.

7. A puka shell necklace . . . 66% say no.

8. Cargo shorts . . . 43% say no.

9. An NFL jersey . . . 24% say no.

10. A bowtie . . . 15% say no.

Here’s what Greg & Sue thought about it: