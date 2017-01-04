John Stamos Helps Hospital Patient Get Revenge on Her Ex

Nothing like having Uncle Jessie come to the rescue when you need to get revenge on your ex boyfriend right?!

Fuller House star made his annual visit to a children’s hospital for the holidays, and he lifted one girls spirits by calling her ex-boyfriend Jorge and decided to take matters into his own hands.

The female patient was ecstatic and giddy when Stamos and co-star Josh Peck decided to call up her ex right in her hospital room.

Stamos said, “I think you made a big mistake, but it’s nice to meet you, pal.”

Needless to say Jorge didn’t have much to say when the conversation was all said and done.