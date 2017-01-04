John Stamos Helps Hospital Patient Get Revenge on Her Ex

January 4, 2017 10:09 AM
Nothing like having Uncle Jessie come to the rescue when you need to get revenge on your ex boyfriend right?!

Fuller House star made his annual visit to a children’s hospital for the holidays, and he lifted one girls spirits by calling her ex-boyfriend Jorge and decided to take matters into his own hands.

The female patient was ecstatic and giddy when Stamos and co-star Josh Peck decided to call up her ex right in her hospital room.

Stamos said, “I think you made a big mistake, but it’s nice to meet you, pal.”

Needless to say Jorge didn’t have much to say when the conversation was all said and done.

