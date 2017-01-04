Family’s Funny New Year’s Eve Tradition Will Change The Way You Celebrate Next Year

January 4, 2017 8:35 AM

This story was too cute not to share.

We all are familiar with the traditonal New Year’s Eve toast, where you bring out the fancy champagne glasses and toast with your friends and family for another year passed and onto a better one in the future.

This 3-year-old girl misunderstood the meaning of “New Year’s toast” and thought it meant her family would make toast at midnight.

So that is exactly what they did! Say “cheers” with a piece of bread, and hopefully 2017 will be a little “butter”! 😂

The family has decided to keep up with the adorable tradition, plus toast is so much better than champagne.

Click here to read the full story!

