WATCH: 2-Year-Old Twin Saves Twin Brother Trapped Beneath Dresser

We have our first “official” her of 2017…I mean, this kid makes Superman look…normal.

CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports 2-year-old twins Bodie and Brock Shoff were playing in their room in Orem, Utah, last week when Brock got pinned beneath a dresser.

Parents Ricky and Kayli Shoff told KUTV they didn’t hear the commotion, and only realized what an ordeal their twins had been through when they saw the video they had been recording of the two in their room.

“My heart sank,” Kayli said. “I didn’t know what to do. I felt like the worst mom in the world.”

In the video, the toddlers can be seen climbing into the open drawers of their dresser in their room. Before long, the dresser topples over, pinning Brock’s upper body underneath.

Bodie then wanders around the dresser, appearing to assess the situation, before positioning himself next to his brother. The free twin then pushes on the dresser, moving it enough for Brock to wiggle free.

