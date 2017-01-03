Schwarzenegger Reveals New Celebrity Apprentice Catchphrase

January 3, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Catchphrase, Celebrity Apprentice

On Monday night’s season premiere of The New Celebrity Apprentice, new host Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed his new catchphrase. Shockingly, it wasn’t “You won’t be back!” but “You’re terminated. Get to the chopper,” which nods to both 1984’s The Terminator and 1987’s Predator. Ah-nold had the opportunity to use the phrase twice in the episode, which found guest advisor Tyra Banks asking two teams of contestants to put together a five-minute presentation about a makeup line. He first dismissed author and TV host Carrie Keagan and, later, gave musician Carnie Wilson the heave-ho.

