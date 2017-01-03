Rick Astley Is Creating His Own Beer

January 3, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: 80's, beer, Rick Astley

Never gonna give you up…always gonna drink you down. The Mirror reports that British crooner Rick Astley is developing his own beer in concert with Danish brewer Mikkeller. “Mikkeller beer is quite experimental and they’ve been sending me various bottles to sample,” he says. “Some are quite fruity–one was a pear beer they make for a restaurant, but we’ve gone for a pilsner type lager…All I need now is a name for it.”

