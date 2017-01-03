Reasons Why Diets Are Just So Impossible For Some People

Whether you’re doing it to lose weight or just to keep the doctor away, sticking to a healthy diet is really hard!

Want proof?

Here are several super-relatable scenarios off Buzzfeed’s list of 19 heathy eating struggles anyone will find familiar:

On the first day you vow to be healthy, a co-worker brings Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the office.

When you decide to have a salad, then negate its health value by slathering it with dressing.

When you give into temptation a little bit, then decide you might as well give in altogether.

When you deprive yourself of anything tasty for so long that you wind up going crazy.

When you see stuff online about how it takes like 524 burpees to burn off one large order of fries.

When you try healthy alternatives like cauliflower pizza, then must admit that you can’t have it all.

When you try making a recipe from a health blog and it comes out looking nothing like the photos online.

When you ask your significant other not to let you eat junk, but they give in the moment you suggest eating junk.

When you discover that a snack you thought was healthy actually isn’t healthy at all.

When your food log starts to go horribly wrong and you can’t bear to write down what you’ve just eaten.

You can view the entire list, here.