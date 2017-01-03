Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media with Family Photo, Video

By Amanda Wicks

Kim Kardashian has been quiet on social media ever since being held up at gunpoint in October. The traumatic incident shook her and her family, causing Kanye West to postpone his Saint Pablo Tour while he flew to her side for support. But after nearly three months away, she’s back on Twitter and other platforms today (January 3rd).

Kim shared a photo of her family wearing mostly matching outfits on Twitter. She and her daughter North sport white dresses while her son Saint and Kanye wear white sweatshirts. Over on YouTube, she also posted a short video that weaves together home movies while Jeremih’s “Paradise” plays in the background.

It’s been a rough end of the year for the family. After dealing with Kim’s burglary, Kanye delivered a bizarre rant during his Sacramento concert in November and shortly thereafter canceled the rest of his tour. He was hospitalized at the U.C.L.A. Medical Center days later. Since his release in late November, rumors have circulated that the pair’s marriage has been on shaky ground, but from Kim’s photo and video it seems she wants to suggest a different story.