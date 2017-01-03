Katie Couric Returns to TODAY

Trish January 3, 2017 11:06 AM
If you turned on TODAY this week and were worried you’d been transported to 1997, that’s just because Katie Couric has returned to the show for a week of guest anchoring alongside her former co-host Matt Lauer. “It just feels like I never left,” Couric said on Monday, while Lauer joked, “Welcome back to Studio 1A, January 1997, apparently?” Couric is filling in for a week while Lauer’s current co-host, Savannah Guthrie, is on maternity leave following the birth of her second child. Another former TODAY co-host, Meredith, Vieira, plans to fill in for Guthrie next week.

