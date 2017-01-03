Katie Couric Returns to TODAY

If you turned on TODAY this week and were worried you’d been transported to 1997, that’s just because Katie Couric has returned to the show for a week of guest anchoring alongside her former co-host Matt Lauer. “It just feels like I never left,” Couric said on Monday, while Lauer joked, “Welcome back to Studio 1A, January 1997, apparently?” Couric is filling in for a week while Lauer’s current co-host, Savannah Guthrie, is on maternity leave following the birth of her second child. Another former TODAY co-host, Meredith, Vieira, plans to fill in for Guthrie next week.