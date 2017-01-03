IHOP Announces ‘All You Can Eat Pancakes’ for 2017

January 3, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: all you can eat, IHOP, Pancakes

IHOP kicks off 2017 by bringing back their popular All You Can Eat Pancakes promotion at participating locations through February 12.

All You Can Eat Pancakes at IHOP this time of the year is pretty much a tradition these days. For 2017, IHOP is inviting fans to enjoy endless stacks of their golden, fluffy, Original Buttermilk Pancakes, morning, noon and night. Just take note that the promotion is valid for dine-in only, so don’t expect to take stacks and stacks home with you.

Pricing and availability may vary by location.

