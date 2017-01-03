ICYMI: Mariah Now Claims New Year’s Eve Performance Was ‘Sabotaged’

Well this escalated quickly…

Mariah Carey’s management team is now claiming her disastrous live performance on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this weekend was the result of sabotage by Dick Clark Productions.

“Once things went wrong, they took the decision to keep rolling and make her look like a train wreck for the ratings,” Carey’s manager Stella Bulochnikov told Page Six.

On Monday, a DCP spokesperson denied the company “would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.” A DCP source also told TMZ that Carey didn’t do a soundcheck that day–an allegation Carey’s team disputed by producing photos of the diva with her dancers testing out the system.

While TMZ also reported that Carey’s performance fail was due to malfunctioning inner-ear monitors, Mariah herself simply tweeted in the early hours of January 1, “S**t happens.”

You be the judge…