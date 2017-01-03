A Touching Tribute to Beloved Movie Stars Who Passed Away in 2016

Filmmaker Nelson Carvajal has created a touching tribute to all of the beloved movie stars who passed away in 2016. The amazing David Bowie, Carrie Fisher, Alan Rickman, Prince, and Gene Wilder are only a few of the bright lights featured in Nelson’s tribute.
RIP:
Jan. 10 – David Bowie
Jan. 14 – Alan Rickman
Jan. 26 – Abe Vigoda
Feb. 15 – Vanity
Feb. 15 – George Gaynes
Feb. 25 – Tony Burton
Feb. 28 – George Kennedy
Mar. 6 – Nancy Reagan
Mar. 24 – Garry Shandling
Mar. 29 – Patty Duke
Apr. 3 – Erik Bauersfeld
Apr. 17 – Doris Roberts
Apr. 21 – Prince
Jun. 17 – Ron Lester
Jun. 19 – Anton Yelchin
Aug. 2 – David Huddleston
Aug. 13 – Kenny Baker
Aug. 28 – Gene Wilder
Sep. 1 – Jon Polito
Sep. 11 – Alexis Arquette
Sep. 24 – Bill Nunn
Nov. 11 – Robert Vaughn
Dec. 18 – Zsa Zsa Gabor
Dec. 27 – Carrie Fisher
Dec. 28 – Debbie Reynolds