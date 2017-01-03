10 Crazy Things TSA Found in Carry-On Bags in 2016

A replica of the “Lucille” bat used by Negan in The Walking Dead.
A pair of Sai–a.k.a. the weapon of choice of Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
A pair of five-bladed floggers (which typically consist of strips of leather to inflict pain).
While some travelers are worried about packing nail clippers (they are allowed), others pack a pair of five-bladed floggers. You guessed it; these are not allowed in carry-on bags. If you’re in a situation where you’re going to need your floggers, they’ll have to be packed in checked baggage. These were discovered last week in a carry-on bag at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas (IAH). #TSATravelTips
An inactive golden grenade.
A blowtorch.
A gun made with a 3-D printer (the bullets were real).
Two loaded spear guns.
A stun gun disguised as a lipstick case.
