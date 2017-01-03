10 Crazy Things TSA Found in Carry-On Bags in 2016

Over the weekend, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released a list of the most outrageous items confiscated from carry-on bags in 2016. .Their Instagram page is pretty funny.  From rifles to Game of Thrones-inspired swords, here are 10 of the craziest things that didn’t make it past their machines:
A bladed dragon claw that someone tried to pass off as a letter opener
An oversized bottle of liquor containing five dead endangered seahorses.

A replica of the “Lucille” bat used by Negan in The Walking Dead. 

A pair of Sai–a.k.a. the weapon of choice of Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

A pair of five-bladed floggers (which typically consist of strips of leather to inflict pain).

An inactive golden grenade.

A blowtorch.

A gun made with a 3-D printer (the bullets were real).

Two loaded spear guns.

A stun gun disguised as a lipstick case.

Read more here. 

