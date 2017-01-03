10 Crazy Things TSA Found in Carry-On Bags in 2016

Game of Thrones-inspired swords, here are 10 of the craziest things that didn’t make it past their machines: Over the weekend, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released a list of the most outrageous items confiscated from carry-on bags in 2016. .Their Instagram page is pretty funny. From rifles to-inspired swords, here are 10 of the craziest things that didn’t make it past their machines:

A bladed dragon claw that someone tried to pass off as a letter opener

An oversized bottle of liquor containing five dead endangered seahorses.

A replica of the “Lucille” bat used by Negan in The Walking Dead. A pair of Sai–a.k.a. the weapon of choice of Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. A pair of five-bladed floggers (which typically consist of strips of leather to inflict pain).

An inactive golden grenade. A blowtorch. A gun made with a 3-D printer (the bullets were real). Two loaded spear guns. A stun gun disguised as a lipstick case.

