BREAKING: NHL Announces Winter Classic To Stay at Noon Today

The Winter Classic between the Blues and Blackhawks is set to begin at noon as originally scheduled. Doors open at Busch Stadium beginning at 10 a.m.

The decision was made after consulting with meteorologists regarding the latest weather reports, which while the weather forecast is unpredictable, the original start time should provide the best opportunity to play the game.

All 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic tickets will continue to be honored and all ticket holder agreement language remains unchanged.

According to our sister station, 1120 KMOX, The home of the Blues:

Following is a list of Fan Reminders:

Umbrellas are not permitted in Busch Stadium.

Gates to Busch Stadium will now open at 10 a.m. CT

Busch Stadium Parking Lots at Ballpark Village will open at 7 a.m. CT

The PreGame presented by Enterprise will now open at 9 a.m. CT

The following are the weather-related GAME procedure contingencies for the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®:

Once the game has begun, it may be subject to one or more temporary stoppages due to unplayable weather conditions, at the discretion of the Commissioner.

Period and game format may be reconfigured to accommodate temporary stoppages as determined appropriate by the Commissioner.

In the event of high winds at the ice surface, the clubs will switch ends at the 10:00 minute mark of the third period as signaled by a “hard whistle.” The face off will take place where the play was whistled dead. This identical procedure will take place at the 2:30 minute mark of an overtime period, if needed.

In the event of a shootout, each club will determine what end they prefer to defend, which could be the same end.

If the game is started, then stopped permanently due to unplayable weather conditions, it will be deemed “official” once two periods have been played. The team leading at the time play is stopped will be declared the winner and will be awarded two points in the standings.

If the game is tied at the time play is stopped permanently, any time after two periods of play, each team will be awarded one point in the standings, with an opportunity to earn an additional point in a standard shootout format.

If weather conditions permit, the shootout will be conducted at Busch Stadium immediately after regulation play has been stopped. If weather conditions make it impossible to conduct a shootout safely at Busch Stadium, the shootout will take place at United Center on Sunday, February 26 prior to the regularly scheduled St. Louis-Chicago game, with St. Louis deemed the home club for shootout purposes only.

If the game is started, and stopped permanently due to unplayable weather conditions, and fewer than two periods of regular time has been played, the game will be officially “postponed” and, if possible, will be played in its entirety at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, January 3. If the game cannot be replayed at Busch Stadium on January 3, it will be rescheduled at Scottrade Center for a date to be determined later in the season.

Ticket holders must retain their tickets to gain re-entry to Busch Stadium in the event the game is to be played Tuesday, January 3. There will be no refunds for ticket holders unable to attend Monday’s postponement date. If the event is canceled on Tuesday, a refund of the ticket’s face value will be honored. The refund does not include service fees, and other fees such as delivery or processing fees. Ticket holders should review the back of their ticket or https://www.nhl.com/news/2017-nhl-winter-classic-refund-policy/c-281264752?tid=283985238 for complete refund policy language.