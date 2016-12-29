Repurpose Your Old Calendars

Another year has come and gone. Same goes for your calendar, whether its hanging up at your office or at home most of us just throw it in the trash and go buy a new one right? Not this year!

This year repurpose your old calendar into something that will be useful to you and others!

Make homemade coasters.

All you need is the art work from the calendar, get some cork board and Mod Podge.

How-to:

Cut the paper to cover the coaster or cut out a part of the paper’s design. Use a paintbrush to cover the surface of the coaster with Mod Podge. Place the paper on the coaster and smooth out any wrinkles. Apply another layer of Mod Podge onto the image. Let dry.

Gift tags for birthdays, friend gifts, etc.

Don’t waste your money buying tags for gifts, make your own!

Calendar paper

String or ribbon

Hole punch or thumbtack

Scissors

Photo by Emily Kinni

Art for your Home

If you are one that likes to buy a calendar just for the photos and themes don’t throw away those beautiful images. Hold on to the ones you like and frame your favorites!

Calendar paper

Different-sized frames

Scissors How-to: Cut the paper to fit the frame. You can take the glass out of the frame, place it on the paper, trace around it, and cut to size. Place the paper in the frame. Repeat with the other frames. Arrange and hang on a blank wall.

