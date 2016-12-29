Photography In A Flash: Posing For Family Photos

Posing family for the holidays – this is one of the most difficult photography techniques to discuss, but let’s take a stab at it.

Candids are great, but group photos require a lot of work.

Use a couch in the room and move it away from the wall. Have the tallest people standing behind it, place the smallest children in front and have the rest of the people sitting on the arms and in the seats.

Take a test shot and check to see if its in focus. If it isn’t, try it again.

One of my suggestions is to take a phone photo of an existing family group shot you love and model your group photo after that. It’s kind of like a guide.

Lastly, tell each family to wear a different color shirt. This will really help. It simplifies the photo and makes sense for non family members as they view it.