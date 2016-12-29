Photography in a Flash: Indoor Shots

How can you get good indoor shots this holiday season?
Here are some very simple techniques:
- Look at the top of your camera and make sure it’s set to “p” or “auto.” This is a simple thing, but many mistakes happen because the camera dial was moved.
- Raise your cameras ISO. Generally 800 is sufficient for indoor shots.
- Make sure hold your camera is steady.
- Look at the information inside your camera or on the back screen and make sure your shutter speed is at least 1/60 of a second.
- Turn on as many lights in the room as possible.
- Check the front of you lens for dirt and clean it if needed.
- Have plenty of digital film.
- Charge your battery before your party.