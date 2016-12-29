Photography In A Flash: Gadgets Your Camera Bag Needs

I get asked one questions each and every year – what gadgets am I missing from my camera bag?

Here are a few of my favorites:

How about a new camera strap? Today’s straps are really different and comfortable.

A portable reflector – great for bouncing the light or blocking the sun.

You can always use a new camera bag. We have lots of new brand and styles that are great for everyday.

Motorized 360 pan head – really cool and great for time lapse.

How about a photography class? Anything from basic camera classes to Photoshop.

And last, my personal favorite, the Stephen Weiss special – a Canon 7720 printer for only$49 (originally $199).

Everything on this list is under $99 and there’s a lot more in our store.