7 Must-See Holiday Storage Hacks

Now that “the most wonderful time of year” is over comes one of the most dreaded times of the year – packing up all your Christmas decorations.

Maybe a few of these seven holiday storage hacks from HGTV will keep you from postponing packing up Christmas until Valentine’s Day:

1. Pack breakable ornaments in plastic cups or egg cartons.

2. Wrap Christmas lights around a paper towel roll.

3. Hang your wreaths on a clothes hanger!

4. Store wrapping paper in a hanging garment bag (so clever!)

5. File wrapping supplies (tissue paper, bags and boxes) in file folders.

6. Put your holiday cards in a photo album!

7. And for those who REALLY hate packing up decorations, wrap your artificial Christmas tree – ornaments and all – in plastic wrap to keep everything in place for next year!

