7 Must-See Holiday Storage Hacks

Now that “the most wonderful time of year” is over comes one of the most dreaded times of the year – packing up all your Christmas decorations.
Maybe a few of these seven holiday storage hacks from HGTV will keep you from postponing packing up Christmas until Valentine’s Day:
1. Pack breakable ornaments in plastic cups or egg cartons.
2. Wrap Christmas lights around a paper towel roll.
3. Hang your wreaths on a clothes hanger!
4. Store wrapping paper in a hanging garment bag (so clever!)
5. File wrapping supplies (tissue paper, bags and boxes) in file folders.
6. Put your holiday cards in a photo album!
7. And for those who REALLY hate packing up decorations, wrap your artificial Christmas tree – ornaments and all – in plastic wrap to keep everything in place for next year!
WATCH: