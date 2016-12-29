10 Songs for New Year’s Countdown to 2016

If you are looking for the perfect playlist for your New Years party, look no further.

Of course we added today hits with yesterday’s favorites, but if you want to add to the list put your favorite end of the year songs in the comments!

10. Prince “1999”

Despite that it was released in 1982 we still want to party like it’s 1999, because 2016 has been pretty rough. Remember when MTV2 played this music video nonstop for 24 hours on January 1, 1999?

9. Ella Fitzgerald “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve”

This one is a classic, and perfect for turning down the lights on New Year’s Eve, slow dancing, and sipping at the bubbly.

8. Wang Chung “Everybody Have Fun Tonight”

Just as the title says, everybody have fun! You deserve it after all.

7. Simple Minds “Don’t You Forget About Me”

With all the celebrity deaths, political arguments, viral internet challenges, and more…. how could we really forget about 2016.

6. Tears For Fears “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”

This one goes out to everyone that had to endure in the whole political ad season this year.

5. Pink “Raise a Glass”

Because at this point we could all use a strong drink.

1. Micheal Jackson “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough”

Start 2017 on a high note and as the king of pop says, don’t stop ’til you get enough!

