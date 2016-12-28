WATCH: Tear-Jerking ‘Russian Doll’ Christmas Proposal

December 28, 2016 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Viral Video, Christmas, Proposal

This story gives us all the feels!!

What could be more perfect than a Christmas proposal? Perhaps an adorable one that’s caught on camera?

Logan Rondi recorded her mom’s boyfriend of six years finally popping the question by using wrapped, nested boxes, with the proposal a surprise at the end.

“She deserves the absolute best and she got it❤” Logan writes.

She posted the video to Twitter, and tears ensued:

 

And we thought it couldn’t get any better…

In later tweets, Logan reveals that the happy couple met on Match.com, and her future step-father recently donated a kidney to a friend.

CLICK HERE to read more!

