GREG: My List of the Top 5 George Michael Songs

George Michael had passed away on Christmas day at the age of 53, and the suddenness of it has many of us re-examining his song catalog.

For purposes of the discussion, I’m including his work with Wham as well, since…well, let’s be honest (with apologies to Andrew Ridgeley) he pretty much was Wham.

My Top 5 George Michael songs are as follows:

1.) “Freedom 90”: And it’s not even close. A song so far ahead of its time, that it still sounds fresh, all these years (over 25 years ago) later. Amazingly, this was the third single from the critically acclaimed 1990 album, “Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1.”

2.) “Faith”: It reached number one in the United States and, according to Billboard magazine, was the top-selling single of the year in the United States in 1988.

3.) “Praying For Time”: James Hunter of Rolling Stone magazine describing the song as “a distraught look at the world’s astounding woundedness.”

4.) “Careless Whisper”: One of the few Wham songs co-written with Andrew Ridgeley.

5.) “Father Figure”: The fourth single from the 1987 album “Faith.” That alone should tell you how good that album really was.