How You Can Help Protect Betty White From 2016

December 28, 2016 4:53 PM
Filed Under: Betty White, celebrity deaths, GoFundMe Page

With all of the tragic celebrity deaths that 2016 continues to bring, we have one gem that we will NOT let 2016 have.

That’s right, our favorite Golden Girl, Betty White.

Demetrios Hrysikos created a GoFundMe page to protect the 94-year-old’s life and help her make it to 2017 safely.

Hrysikos writes on the page, “If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017.”

The goal was to raise $2,000 and currently has raised over $3,500. He says he plans to donate the cash to the Spartanburg Little Theatre in South Carolina to help foster a new generation of great actors.

Only a few more days… hang in there Rose!

giphy How You Can Help Protect Betty White From 2016

Check out the page here! 

 

