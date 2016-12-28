A&E’s The First 48 Coming to St. Louis

I always watch the Dateline’s, 48 hours, anything on ID and A&E’s The First 48. And now St. Louis will be the focus. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, the crew from A&E Network’s “The First 48” is scheduled to begin taping in the city in mid-January, with the first episode expected to air six to eight months later. “The show’s “The First 48” title refers to an assumption that investigators who don’t get a solid lead in the first two days after a murder are far less likely to solve it. Taping usually continues beyond that period. Some of the hourlong episodes feature one case, while others swing back and forth between two.” They have marathons on all the time. Here’a look at one episode:

