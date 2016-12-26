Year in Review: The Top 16 Stories of 2016

December 26, 2016 9:02 AM
Filed Under: 2016, year review
2016 you really liked your Grammys and award shows in general. But didn’t we all? Of course, and without further ado, here are the stories that attracted the most eyeballs in 2016:
  1. Grammys: Taylor Swift Wins Big, Calls Out Kanye West
  2. Grammys: Adele Fans Furious After Her Awful Performance
  3. Angelina Jolie Files for Divorce From Brad Pitt
  4. Oscars 2016: Mad Max, Leonardo DiCaprio Win Big
  5. Trump & Clinton Rip Each Other to Shreds in Tense 1st Debate
  6. Oops! ABC Anchor Accidentally Announces Hillary Clinton’s Death
  7. AMAs: Selena Gomez Wins Big, Gives Emotional Post-Rehab Speech
  8. 11 Halloween Facts You Probably Didn’t Know
  9. Justin Bieber Disses Prince, Ignites Online Fury
  10. MTV VMAs: Beyonce Wins Big; Kanye Calls Out Taylor Swift (Again)
  11. Audio Leaks of Kanye West’s Backstage SNL Meltdown
  12. American Idol: Trent Harmon Named Season 15 Champ
  13. FOX News Anchor’s Hurricane Matthew Doomsday Prediction Goes Viral
  14. Holy Cow! Chicago Cubs Win 1st World Series Since 1908
  15. 27 of the Funniest Reactions to Apple’s New iPhones
  16. Donald Trump Is Elected President of the United States
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live