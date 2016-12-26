Why Do Deaths Spike Between Christmas & New Year’s?

December 26, 2016 8:59 AM

You’re more likely to die of natural causes from December 25 through New Year’s Day than any other time of year. But why? According to the Journal of the American Heart Association, it has nothing to do with the cold winter months. Rather, it may have to do with people choosing to hang on to spend the holidays with their loved ones before letting go and saying goodbye to their life. “The ability of individuals to modify their date of death based on dates of significance has been both confirmed and refuted in other studies, however it remains a possible explanation for this holiday effect,” says research fellow Josh Knight from the University of Melbourne.

