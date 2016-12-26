The 13 Biggest Celebrity Scandals of 2016

2016 was arguably one of the most drama-filled years ever. Here are 13 of the biggest celebrity scandals that went down in the past 12 months, courtesy of Entertainment Tonight:

Beyonce releases Lemonade and causes fans to speculate that Jay Z cheated on her with "Becky with the good hair." Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris break up; she starts dating Tom Hiddleston shortly after. Taylor Swift claims she never gave Kanye West permission to talk about her in his song "Famous." Kelly Ripa learns on air that her Live! co-host Michael Strahan is leaving the show. Ryan Lochte lies and claims he was robbed at gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the Olympics. Billy Bush parts ways with TODAY after a tape leaks of him laughing at Donald Trump's lewd remarks about women. Leslie Jones is hacked and trolled with racist and body shaming comments. Iggy Azalea dumps Nick Young after video surfaces of him talking about cheating on her with another woman. Amber Heard files for divorce from Johnny Depp and accuses him of domestic abuse. Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt and seeks full custody of their children. Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has a sex addiction and has been cheating on Sharon with his hairstylist. The Bachelor's Jordan Rodgers reveals he doesn't talk to his brother, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron. Rob Kardashian gets engaged to Blac Chyna, ex-girlfriend of his sister Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Tyga.