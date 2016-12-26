The 13 Biggest Celebrity Scandals of 2016

2016 was arguably one of the most drama-filled years ever. Here are 13 of the biggest celebrity scandals that went down in the past 12 months, courtesy of Entertainment Tonight:
- Beyonce releases Lemonade and causes fans to speculate that Jay Z cheated on her with “Becky with the good hair.”
- Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris break up; she starts dating Tom Hiddleston shortly after.
- Taylor Swift claims she never gave Kanye West permission to talk about her in his song “Famous.”
- Kelly Ripa learns on air that her Live! co-host Michael Strahan is leaving the show.
- Ryan Lochte lies and claims he was robbed at gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the Olympics.
- Billy Bush parts ways with TODAY after a tape leaks of him laughing at Donald Trump’s lewd remarks about women.
- Leslie Jones is hacked and trolled with racist and body shaming comments.
- Iggy Azalea dumps Nick Young after video surfaces of him talking about cheating on her with another woman.
- Amber Heard files for divorce from Johnny Depp and accuses him of domestic abuse.
- Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt and seeks full custody of their children.
- Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has a sex addiction and has been cheating on Sharon with his hairstylist.
- The Bachelor‘s Jordan Rodgers reveals he doesn’t talk to his brother, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron.
- Rob Kardashian gets engaged to Blac Chyna, ex-girlfriend of his sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Tyga.
Click here to read more!