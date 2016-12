You know all the Amazon boxes that pile up in your home this time of year? If you refill them with donations designated for Goodwill, the online mega-retailer will ship them back to the charity for free. “Goodwill sells the donated goods, and the revenues help support employment placement, job training and other community-based services to create strong families and communities,” Amazon’s website says of the program, which is called the Give Back Box.

