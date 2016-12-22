Over half of us plan to give gift cards this Christmas, so here are the gift cards with the HIGHEST resale value for people who DON’T want one.

A new survey found more than half of Americans plan to give at least one person a gift card this Christmas, but only 27% of us want to RECEIVE one. We’d rather get ACTUAL gifts.

So if you DO buy them, you might want to go with Visa gift cards, which are basically like cash. Here are the ten gift cards with the highest resale value on sites like CardCash.com.

1. Nike gift cards. The average resale value for a $100 gift card is $93.

2. Walmart, $84.

3. Best Buy, $83.