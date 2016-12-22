Secret Santa Gives $100 Bills to Laundromat Patrons

On Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, an elderly woman entered a laundromat and began dropping Christmas cards in people’s laps as they watched their spin cycles turn round and round. In those cards were $100 bills. The surprise gift came at the perfect time for one mom, who rushed out and bought a play set for her 8-month-old son that she otherwise couldn’t have afforded. “When you’re blessed, you need to reach out and give,” the laundromat’s owner told The Columbus Dispatch. “And ‘tis the season to be a giving person.”

