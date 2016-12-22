How to Recover From Too Many Holiday Parties

Holiday-party season is in full swing, which means your liver will eventually be in need of some respite. To this end, dietician Isabel Smith recommends drinking lots of water (duh), preferably garnished with lemon, ginger or watermelon. “There’s a certain nutrient in the peel of the lemon called de-limonene, which helps the liver produce enzymes to flush toxins,” she says, while encouraging particularly bold relief-seekers to down a shot of wheatgrass. Furthermore, Smith says coffee’s okay as long as it’s balanced with food, while battling booze with more booze does more harm than good. But if you insist upon hair of the dog, opt for a bloody Mary, as tomato juice boosts liver function.

