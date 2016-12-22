How to Recover From Too Many Holiday Parties

December 22, 2016 4:53 PM
Filed Under: Christmas, Holidays, Parties

Holiday-party season is in full swing, which means your liver will eventually be in need of some respite. To this end, dietician Isabel Smith recommends drinking lots of water (duh), preferably garnished with lemon, ginger or watermelon. “There’s a certain nutrient in the peel of the lemon called de-limonene, which helps the liver produce enzymes to flush toxins,” she says, while encouraging particularly bold relief-seekers to down a shot of wheatgrass. Furthermore, Smith says coffee’s okay as long as it’s balanced with food, while battling booze with more booze does more harm than good. But if you insist upon hair of the dog, opt for a bloody Mary, as tomato juice boosts liver function.

Click here to read more! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live