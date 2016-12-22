How Red and Green Became the Colors of Christmas

It’s hard to imagine a time when red and green weren’t synonymous with Christmas, but they haven’t always been the holiday’s go-to colors. Arielle Eckstut, co-author of Secret Language of Color, attributes the palette’s rise to two things: holly and Coca-Cola.

Eckstut says, “It solidified in our collective imaginations the red of Santa’s robes with the green of fir trees and holly and poinsettia that we already had in our minds. … This particular shade of red and green came to signify Christmas.”

