VIDEO: KEZK, Cardinals Help Goodwill Repay Christmas Donors

December 21, 2016 11:49 AM
Filed Under: KEZK, Cardinals, Christmas, Missouri, donation, Goodwill, Fredbird, back, Mid Rivers, St. Peters, giving

St. Lousians know there is something fun happening when Fredbird is on the scene.

He showed up to help KEZK’s Greg Hewitt give out surprise gifts at the Goodwill retail store in St. Peters. Donors were showing up to drop off their new and gently used clothes, furniture, toys and other items. And we were there to thank them.

Greg handed out goodie-bags filled with tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals game, Cardinals hat, passes to Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park, and other gifts from Goodwill.

You can continue to donate to Goodwill all year round, find you’re closest retail store here.

