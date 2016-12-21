Trish’s Dishes: Neiman Marcus Spread

We make this in our family for almost every holiday. It’s soooooo good! I’ve seen prepared version’s in most grocery stores (called bacon-cheddar dip usually) but it is so much better when you make it yourself. I’ve seen a couple of different recipe’s for this floating around with slight variations ….like using bacon bits instead of real bacon. Use real bacon, trust me. I’ve seen one version that calls for you to toast the almonds…we never do. It’s really easy. The only thing that will take time is frying the bacon. It’s worth it. I usually double the recipe because everyone loves it so much.

1 lb bacon

1/2 cup slivered almonds

4 green onions sliced

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 to 4 tablespoons mayonnaise

Fry bacon, crumble. Slice green onions. Mix all ingredients together. Add mayo at your own discretion. It should bind all of the ingredients. I would chill for an hour at least. It’s always better after it sets for a little bit. Serve with your favorite crackers!!! Enjoy!